Coronavirus: Contact tracing system will be running 'by Monday'
NHS Wales is “on track” to have a contact tracing system running by Monday, its chief executive has said.
Dr Andrew Goodall said 600 of the 1,000 staff needed were in place.
"We’ll need to get up to a number of 1,000, but we don’t need that from the first day,” he said.
Dr Goodall added the testing approach was part of a "set of measures that we need to put in place."
28 May 2020
