First Minister Mark Drakeford has said he knows being unable to meet family and friends during lockdown is "difficult" for people.

On Friday, he will announce changes to lockdown restrictions which are likely to include people from two households being able to meet if they live near each other.

But people will need to continue to socially-distance, when any changes come into force on Monday.

In a video, he said the efforts people have made by staying at home and abiding by social-distancing restrictions had made a difference in the fight against coronavirus.

He said: "I know being separated from friends and family is difficult.

"During this review we have been looking at how we can do this once more, in a very careful and cautious way, without increasing the risk of the virus spreading."