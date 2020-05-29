'Five miles is nothing in a place like this'

Video

Restrictions on the distance people are allowed to travel to see family and friends under new lockdown rules should be relaxed further in rural areas, according to people living in a small mid Wales town.

From Monday, two households will be allowed to see each other outside but will be asked to stay local - within five miles as a "general rule".

Residents of Machynlleth, in Powys, told the BBC it was not fair to apply the rule to those living in rural areas.

They said people tend to live further apart than in cities so they were disproportionately affected.

"Five miles is nothing when you live in a place like this," said one resident.