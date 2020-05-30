Video

Cardiff art teacher Dan Williams has been painting portraits of doctors and nurses on the frontline to mark their dedication during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm trying to represent not just the person who I am painting but everyone, and show the hard work they are doing," he said.

"I try and show the strain it has on them. You can see they are bruised. They have cuts from wearing the masks [personal protective equipment]. You can see the tiredness in their eyes.

"I'm trying to capture what's actually going on at the moment," he said.