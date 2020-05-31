'Difficult' for students without family support

Video

A 20-year-old student, who lives without financial help from family, has been describing her difficulties during lockdown.

Stacey Watson, who went into foster care when she was 12, has been working and studying for a maternity care degree at Swansea University thanks to help from a charity.

She said it was "extremely difficult" to study with no family help and there was "not enough" extra funding for people in her position.

The Unite Foundation wants an emergency grant in Wales and England like that in Scotland.

The Welsh Government said it provided the UK's "most generous student support package".

And the UK government said it had made £23m available for June and July for student hardship funds.