Shielding mother 'won't be going outdoors'

Vulnerable people in England and Wales who have been shielding from coronavirus can exercise outdoors from Monday.

But the mother of a boy with a very rare condition said she will not be changing their behaviour and she feels surprised by the announcement.

Lisa Williams's son Macsen is shielding and has a very rare life-limiting genetic condition known as Grin 2a.

Ms Williams, from Swansea, feels the announcement has coms out of the blue.

People who are shielded may also meet people from another household outdoors, as part of an easing of some restrictions for the wider community announced on Friday.

Ms Williams will not be changing her actions because her son is too vulnerable.

Wales' chief medical officer said people shielding should "exercise at times that are less busy, so the risk of contact with others is reduced".