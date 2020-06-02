Fifty years on from fatal bridge collapse

Media player
Cleddau Bridge collapse: 50th anniversary of disaster
It was a hot summer's day on 2 June 1970 when disaster struck a tiny west Wales village.
Pembroke Ferry, in Pembrokeshire, lay directly under the Cleddau Bridge that was being built.
However, part of the construction gave way as it was being edged out and a 150-tonne section crashed down towards the village below.
Four workmen were killed and five more injured, but it could have been even worse as the bridge missed houses only by a few metres.
