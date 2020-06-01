Lockdown changes 'must be applied sensibly'

Video

New advice to people in Wales shielding from coronavirus that they can meet others from a different household outdoors is optional, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

Under the new guidance, people who have been shielding can now take exercise, and meet people from another household outdoors but they must not share food.

At Monday's Welsh Government press conference, Mr Drakeford acknowledged that some will have "mixed feelings" about the change of advice.

He also said new rules which allow people from two different households to meet up outdoors, while maintaining a two-metre distance, also come into force.

Mr Drakeford said the "rule-of-thumb" generally limiting people to travelling no more than five miles for a meet-up "will have to be applied carefully and sensibly".