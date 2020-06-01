'I was so excited to go on a walk with my nan'

Video

Coronavirus restrictions in Wales have been relaxed, so people from two different households can meet each other outdoors.

However, people still need to stay two metres apart and should remain within five miles of their home.

It has been illegal for groups of more than two people to meet since lockdown began in March.

People across Wales have been enjoying a catch-up with loved-ones, including one grandson who was "so excited" to be going on a walk with his nan in Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taff.