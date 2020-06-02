'Don't put off emergency care during pandemic'

Video

People should not put off seeking emergency care during lockdown, Wales' health minister has said.

Vaughan Gething said hospital admissions were down significantly during May because people were staying at home.

This included a drop of between 25% and 40% across Wales for those attending emergency departments, with the number of under-16s halving.

At the Welsh Government daily coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, Mr Gething said it was important people did not put off seeking treatment for issues including cancer and mental health problems.