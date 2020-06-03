Meet the people fighting lockdown littering
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Meet the people fighting lockdown littering

Coronavirus has led to an increase in litter such as face masks and disposable gloves, according to Keep Wales Tidy.

At the start of lockdown, the charity saw a decrease in litter such as food packaging and cigarette ends.

But campaigners say there has been a "significant and widespread increase in personal protective equipment being littered all over the country".

However, volunteers have been doing their bit to fight back against the tide of lockdown litter.

  • 03 Jun 2020
Go to next video: What are the new lockdown rules in Wales?