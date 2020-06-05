'One in a million' lightning strike destroys roof

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Swansea lightning: 'One in a million' strike destroys house roof
A house roof has been completely destroyed by fire after it was hit by lightning.
Firefighters were called to the house on Porth Y Waun in Gowerton, Swansea, at about 18:00 BST.
Neighbour Stuart Roberts said the lightning appeared to hit a television aerial in a "one in a million" chance.
No-one was injured in the incident.
05 Jun 2020
