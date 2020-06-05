Video

After 74 days apart due to the coronavirus pandemic, this is the moment a family were reunited and hugged for the first time.

At the start of lockdown, pharmacist Ross Carpenter and his wife Lianne, from Resolven, Neath Port Talbot, decided to live apart to shield their son Mason, who has type 1 diabetes.

Ross, who was still going into work, moved into a friend's house, and has only seen his children from a distance since.

Their eldest son, Rowan, has also been isolating with his university housemates in Cardiff.

But this week there were plenty of hugs and tears, as the whole family were finally reunited.

"It’s companionship and being in touching reach of your family," said Ross.