Video

“This is a public health emergency. Our lives are completely different. It’s not like anything else we’ve had to face,” says First Minister Mark Drakeford.

About 95% of staff who normally work at the Welsh Government's headquarters in Cathays Park are currently home working due to the restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Drakeford says home working could be “very nice” for some, but for others it means juggling other challenges, such as caring responsibilities, forcing them to work early mornings or late nights.

Permanent Secretary Shan Morgan says staff are still “getting stuff done”.

“For the foreseeable future remote working is going to be the default,” she says.