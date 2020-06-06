Video

People in Wales have joined campaigners from around the world in protest over the death of George Floyd.

Crowds gathered in cities across the UK and Wales including Cardiff, Swansea, Bangor and Caerphilly as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Official government advice is to avoid mass gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic "for safety" and police said the protests were "unlawful".

The Black Lives Matters protests began in the US after a video emerged of Mr Floyd, 46, being arrested on 25 May in Minneapolis.

Footage showed him gasping that he could not breathe during the arrest by four officers.

They have since been charged over the death, which sparked days of protest in the US and demonstrations across the world.

In Wales, the protests took place at places Cardiff's Bute Park, Caerphilly Castle and near Bangor's War Memorial.