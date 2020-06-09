War artist captures life on Covid-19 front line

Video

Illustrations of life inside Wales’ largest field hospital will go on sale to raise money for charity.

The Principality Stadium in Cardiff has been transformed into the Dragon’s Heart Hospital during the pandemic to help ease pressure on NHS services.

Dan Peterson, who went to Helmand province in Afghanistan as the British Army's official war artist, was commissioned by Cardiff & Vale University Health Board to capture the “historic” moment.

He said: “It occurred to me that this is such a momentous occasion - history in the making - that this needed to be recorded."

Half of the profit made from the sale of the illustrations will go to the health board's arts fund.