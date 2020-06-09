Media player
Coronavirus: 'Wear face coverings when distancing not possible'
People in Wales are being asked to wear three-layer face coverings in situations where social distancing is not possible - including on public transport.
Health Minister Vaughan Gething made the recommendation at a press conference on Tuesday.
It comes after the World Health Organization updated its advice.
All other governments in the UK have already made recommendations on face-coverings.
