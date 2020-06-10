Video

Patients with dementia should be allowed a family member with them while in hospital, claim relatives and campaigners.

Visiting is widely suspended across Wales due to the coronavirus restrictions, prompting calls for a review by the Welsh Liberal Democrats and the Alzheimer's Society.

The Welsh Government said exceptions were in place for certain patients.

But BBC Wales has spoken to a number of people who have had a different experience.

Here, Kate talks about her concerns and not knowing when she will be able to visit her mother, Janice, 71, who has Alzheimer's and is currently in hospital.

"I just feel frustrated that nobody seems to be looking at long term, to put a strategy in place," she said.