Swansea taxi firm counting the cost of attack campaign
As if lockdown had no already affected business enough, a taxi company has been attacked by vandals four times in 10 weeks.
Swansea-based Oyster Cabs has had cars torched and damaged, as well as bricks being thrown at a new office in the city.
In one incident, 15 cars were set alight, though staff from a nearby restaurant managed to put the blaze out.
Police believe the series of incidents in Sketty and Mumbles between 20 March and 2 June are linked and are appealing for information.
10 Jun 2020
