Where and how to use face masks in Wales explained
People in Wales are being asked to wear three-layer face coverings on public transport and other situations where social distancing is not possible.

While it is not illegal not to wear a mask, it is recommended.

So, where are you meant to wear the masks, and what can you use?

Our reporter Nick Hartley explains.

  • 10 Jun 2020
