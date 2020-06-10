Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: What can you use as a face mask?
People in Wales are being asked to wear three-layer face coverings on public transport and other situations where social distancing is not possible.
While it is not illegal not to wear a mask, it is recommended.
So, where are you meant to wear the masks, and what can you use?
Our reporter Nick Hartley explains.
-
10 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window