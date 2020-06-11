Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cardiff's shopping arcades bring in social distancing measures
Shopping arcades will bring in one-way systems and limit customer numbers so they can safely reopen after lockdown.
The Welsh Government is set to update advice to stores on 18 June, but in England they can reopen on Monday.
For Cardiff's narrow arcades social distancing will prove challenging for businesses.
Steve Salamon, of Wally’s Delicatessen, said: “It’s going to be a big change for customers.”
11 Jun 2020
