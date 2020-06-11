Drug and alcohol referrals plummet 57% in lockdown
Coronavirus: Drug and alcohol referrals 'plummet in lockdown'

Drug and alcohol referrals have plummeted 57% during lockdown, charity Kaleidoscope has warned.

It said the "significant reduction" came after it closed non-clinical bases and recovery hubs on 18 March.

Its chief executive, Martin Blakebrough, said people who can’t access help get "exponentially worse".

The Welsh Government insisted services had "adapted rapidly" during the pandemic.

