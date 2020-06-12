Video

A team of divers trying to save a whale that became stranded on a beach in the Dee Estuary say they have their "fingers crossed" it has returned open waters.

The 30ft (13m) fin whale was discovered at about 09:00 BST on a stretch of the Flintshire coastline.

The sea mammal - the second largest whale in the world - is thought to be only six or seven months old.

Volunteers refloated the whale and it was seen swimming out to sea.