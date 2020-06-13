Indy cinemas fear for their post-covid futures
Video

Coronavirus: Independent cinemas fear for their futures in a socially-distanced world

Independent cinemas are fearing for their futures as they look ahead to a post-lockdown future.

Elin Wyn, of Cardiff’s Chapter Arts Centre - which has two screens - wondered whether film fans would feel confident in returning.

Action is being taken to ensure social distancing measures can be maintained when the cinemas reopen.

“It will mean there will be fewer people able to go to the cinema,” Ms Wyn said.

