Swastika 'something they're trying to say to us'

A swastika daubed on a black woman's garage door will be left there because she said it would be a reminder of why Black Lives Matters protests are happening.

Margaret Ogunbanwo, from Penygroes, Caernarfon, was going for her morning walk when she saw the swastika.

The mother-of-two has reported the incident to police.

"I'm going to leave that thing up there and let my village see it. Black lives do matter," she said.