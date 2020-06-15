New surrogate parents being banned from the birth

Media player
Surrogacy: New parents being banned from the birth
Some parents having a baby by surrogate have not been allowed at the birth or to care for their newborn due to coronavirus, Surrogacy UK has said.
During the pandemic, only one person can be a birth partner.
One surrogate and a parent told BBC Wales it made the experience difficult.
New dad David Pexton-Hayes said it was "incredibly painful" his husband was not allowed to be at the birth of their son Tadhg.
