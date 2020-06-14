Black Lives Matter protests continue around Wales

Media player
Black Lives Matter: Protests held across Wales
A protest in support of Black Lives Matter has been attended by about 200 people in Gwynedd.
Organisers of the event in Caernarfon advised people to wear face masks and gloves due to the coronavirus pandemic.
About 30 others, including ex-service personnel, said they were there to protect the cenotaph from potential damage.
Separate demonstrations were held on Sunday including Brecon, Aberavon Beach near Port Talbot, and Monmouthshire.
14 Jun 2020
