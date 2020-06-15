Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'Normality will not resume after lockdown'
Lifting Covid-19 restrictions will not see a return to “pre-pandemic normal”, First Minister Mark Drakeford has warned.
Mr Drakeford said there could be a second wave of coronavirus cases even though the disease had receded.
The leader of the Welsh Government told a press conference the virus remained present in Wales.
“There is still a risk we will face a second wave of illness later this year,” Mr Drakeford said.
“That is why we will continue to need to take precautions and measures to prevent the spread.”
-
15 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window