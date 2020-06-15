Video

Lifting Covid-19 restrictions will not see a return to “pre-pandemic normal”, First Minister Mark Drakeford has warned.

Mr Drakeford said there could be a second wave of coronavirus cases even though the disease had receded.

The leader of the Welsh Government told a press conference the virus remained present in Wales.

“There is still a risk we will face a second wave of illness later this year,” Mr Drakeford said.

“That is why we will continue to need to take precautions and measures to prevent the spread.”