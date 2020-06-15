'Big impact' of covid-19 on BAME women's sport

Video

The closure of community sports facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic has had a "big impact" on women's sport in black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities, a football coach has said.

Ayah Abdul, an ambassador for charity Street Games, said she was worried women from BAME backgrounds would not come back to playing after the hiatus caused by lockdown.

She said: "Personally I think the impact is very big, especially on that group of people, because this is the only aspect to sport that they have."

Street Games has said the closure of the facilities has also had a "worrying impact" on young people's mental health.