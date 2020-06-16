Workplace antibody tests will 'reassure staff'

Video

Coronavirus testing in workplaces across Wales will "help reassure" staff it is safe to work as lockdown measures are eased, one business owner thinks.

Hayley Pell, the owner of Avia Autos in Bridgend, said testing would be useful to her business.

"Having something like testing in place, it would enable us to us to track and trace and contribute to that data that is needed in order to help with the fight against the virus, but I think it would also help reassure our team and get us back working," she said.

But the director of business group CBI Wales has said companies are "nervous" about testing employees for Covid-19 antibodies.