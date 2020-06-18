Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Pub industry 'running out of time'
Wales' biggest brewery says it's a "major problem" that the industry does not yet know when it can reopen.
Brains says even if they are allowed to open their doors this summer, many will be unable to due to the two-metre social distancing rule.
"The industry is running out of time rapidly," he says.
"You can't choke off an industry's turnover and expect it to be able to survive."
The Welsh Government said lockdown would only be eased when it is safe.
-
18 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window