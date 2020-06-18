Coronavirus: Pub industry 'running out of time'

Video

Wales' biggest brewery says it's a "major problem" that the industry does not yet know when it can reopen.

Brains says even if they are allowed to open their doors this summer, many will be unable to due to the two-metre social distancing rule.

"The industry is running out of time rapidly," he says.

"You can't choke off an industry's turnover and expect it to be able to survive."

The Welsh Government said lockdown would only be eased when it is safe.