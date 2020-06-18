Flooding hits village again after heavy rain

Media player
Flooding: Rhondda Cynon Taff village hit by downpour
Residents of a village in Rhondda Cynon Taff have been forced to leave their homes for the third time this year due to flooding.
Pentre was hit by floods on Wednesday evening, just four months after it was twice affected by floods in February.
Firefighters spent five hours pumping water out of houses and about 200 properties have been affected.
Two further weather warnings, for rain and thunderstorms, have been issued on Thursday.
18 Jun 2020
