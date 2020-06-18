'We were taken advantage of. That is what hurt'

Video

When Neville Howard arrived in the UK as part of the Windrush generation in 1947 it was a different world.

The 92-year-old - well-known around Cardiff for his singing - remembered reading “no blacks, no Irish” signs and how he “just had to learn to live with” racism.

On Wednesday Black Lives Matter protesters took a knee outside Cardiff’s City Hall.

Mr Howard said: “All of us over here with colour were taken advantage of.

“And that is the thing that has hurt me.”