Black Lives Matter: 'We were taken advantage of. That is what hurt'
When Neville Howard arrived in the UK as part of the Windrush generation in 1947 it was a different world.
The 92-year-old - well-known around Cardiff for his singing - remembered reading “no blacks, no Irish” signs and how he “just had to learn to live with” racism.
On Wednesday Black Lives Matter protesters took a knee outside Cardiff’s City Hall.
Mr Howard said: “All of us over here with colour were taken advantage of.
“And that is the thing that has hurt me.”
18 Jun 2020
