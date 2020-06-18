Rhondda flooding: 'Cleaning up again'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rhondda flooding: Pentre residents 'cleaning up again'
As many as 200 homes across parts of south Wales have been hit by flooding for the third time this year.
Residents in Pentre, near Treorchy, have been left to clean up again after being caught out by flash flooding.
It followed heavy thunderstorms on Wednesday, with a warning of more to come through Thursday.
It is the third time this year homes in the Rhondda town have been flooded.
-
18 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window