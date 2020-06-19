Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Changes for shops, housing market and worship
The first minister has announced a lifting of restrictions for shops, the housing market, outdoor activities and worship.
Mark Drakeford said from Monday retailers can open with social distancing measures in place.
He also said private prayer could take place in places of worship and non-contact sports will be possible on outdoor courts.
House viewings in vacant properties and home moves will also be allowed.
19 Jun 2020
