Wales' tourism industry is planning its reopening next month after fearing its 2020 summer season may be lost due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Welsh Government said Wales' second biggest sector can reopen in July - with trips to outdoor tourist attractions from 6 July, then bookings for self-contained accommodation can start to be made from 13 July.

Tourism is worth an estimated £3bn every year to Wales' economy and industry leaders warned it was on the "brink of collapse" without a reopening plan.

"I'm delighted that at last we have a date to aim for," said Huw Pendleton of Celtic Holiday Parks in Pembrokeshire.

Tourism in Wales directly supports about 120,000 jobs - almost 10% of Wales' workforce - and contributes 6% of all Gross Value Added to the Welsh economy.