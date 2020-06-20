Video

Syrian refugees who have made a new life in mid Wales are saying "thank you" during the coronavirus lockdown with food.

The Syrian Dinner Project was set up by three women in Aberystwyth in Ceredigion, and has been growing in popularity.

The town was one of the first counties in Wales to welcome those fleeing the civil war back in Syria.

The project got underway in pop-up restaurants in the seaside town, before lockdown.

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit Wales, the project organisers have been hosting a take-away service that sells out.