Online eating disorder 'trigger' crack-down call

Social media companies need to do more to police harmful content about eating disorders, say campaigners.

Individuals affected by the issue say too often material they come across online is a trigger for conditions such as anorexia or bulimia.

Mental health campaigner James Down said there is "lack of transparency" on how content is targeted at users.

The eating disorder charity Beat said it wanted to see "real people" searching for potentially harmful videos, and taking them down.

If you have any concerns about issues related to eating disorders, you can find support and information here.