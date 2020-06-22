'Devastated' as heirlooms sent to tip after fire

Media player
Caerphilly woman 'devastated' after heirlooms sent to tip by mistake after fire
A woman who survived a house fire says she is "devastated" after family heirlooms were mistakenly sent to landfill by her landlord
Ms Lloyd, from Caerphilly, was waiting to return to her home when the contents were cleared by contractors.
United Welsh housing association has apologised and offered £500 compensation.
Amanda said it did not make up for losing pregnancy scans, family jewellery and presents from her children.
22 Jun 2020
