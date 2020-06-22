Customers return to high streets as shops reopen
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Customers return to Wales' shops as they reopen their doors

After months shut, many shops are opening for the first time since the start of lockdown.

From Monday, non-essential stores can welcome customers back to their aisles.

But with social-distancing and hygiene measures in place, shopping will be a different experience from before the pandemic.

Many businesses were "in a fight for survival," the Welsh Retail Consortium said.

  • 22 Jun 2020
Go to next video: Can't get to the shops? No prob-llama