Customers return to high streets as shops reopen

Coronavirus: Customers return to Wales' shops as they reopen their doors
After months shut, many shops are opening for the first time since the start of lockdown.
From Monday, non-essential stores can welcome customers back to their aisles.
But with social-distancing and hygiene measures in place, shopping will be a different experience from before the pandemic.
Many businesses were "in a fight for survival," the Welsh Retail Consortium said.
22 Jun 2020
