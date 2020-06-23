Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Parents face decision over school transport
Schools in Wales are due to reopen on 29 June, but the union Ucac thinks some children may not be able to go unless there is transport.
Some councils will only run transport for specific groups of pupils and many have encouraged children to travel with parents or make their own way in.
Meira Woosnam, from Abergele, Conwy, has three sons who all go to different schools.
One of her boys is autistic and Meira said he "feels very strongly" about leaving the house at all.
-
23 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-53142162/coronavirus-parents-face-decision-over-school-transportRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window