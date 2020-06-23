Video

Schools in Wales are due to reopen on 29 June, but the union Ucac thinks some children may not be able to go unless there is transport.

Some councils will only run transport for specific groups of pupils and many have encouraged children to travel with parents or make their own way in.

Meira Woosnam, from Abergele, Conwy, has three sons who all go to different schools.

One of her boys is autistic and Meira said he "feels very strongly" about leaving the house at all.