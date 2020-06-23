Two-metre rule will only change when it is 'safe'

Media player
Coronavirus: Wales' 2m rule will change 'when it is safe'
The Welsh government will consider changing the 2m social distancing rule if there is evidence it is safe, health minister Vaughan Gething has said.
He told a press conference he had not seen any evidence behind plans to reduce the limit to 1m in England.
“If there is evidence that underpins any change, we will of course want to consider that,” he said.
He said the Welsh Government was being “deliberately cautious” because it wanted to “keep Wales safe”.
23 Jun 2020
