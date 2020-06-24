Media player
Coronavirus: 'We are so scared as we're on the front line'
Filipino healthcare workers should be given "additional protection" against Covid-19 so they can work safely, the Filipino UK Nurses Association says.
It comes after a major study concluded South Asian people were 20% more likely to die with Covid-19 after being admitted to hospital in the UK.
In Wales, seven of the 16 health workers who have died with coronavirus were originally from the Philippines.
The Welsh Government has been asked to comment.
24 Jun 2020
