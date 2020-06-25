'How are my family going to cope without me?'
Coronavirus: Nurse grieves for colleague Leilani Medel

A nurse who tested positive for coronavirus the same day her colleague died with it has spoken of her grief.

Navjit Kaur says she feared for her family if something happened to her when she was ill.

She said she felt for the family of her colleague and friend Leilani Medel, who died with coronavirus.

It comes as Public Health Wales figures showed women make up nearly two-thirds of all confirmed coronavirus cases.

