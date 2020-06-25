'We're all struggling' on disadvantaged estate
Video

Coronavirus: Child poverty struggles for Bettws estate

The residents of one of Wales' most disadvantaged areas have spoken of their struggles during the coronavirus pandemic.

The child poverty rate is 42% on the Bettws estate - well above the national average of 29%.

Christine Holder, one of the families relying on Bettws' early learning programme, said: "I don't know how we would have survived without the teachers."

