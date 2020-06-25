Disabled woman 'trapped' at home during lockdown

Media player
Coronavirus lockdown: Disabled woman 'trapped' at home
A woman says she is trapped in her home due to carers no longer taking her out in the car.
Carol Cray, 65, says she has not been able to leave her home in Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent, since lockdown began.
"I just can't take any more," said Ms Cray, who has osteoarthritis and fibromyalgia.
The Welsh Government said there were exceptions to the rules for carers and the company providing her care, Radis Community Care, said it supports service users in a "safe and legal manner".
25 Jun 2020
