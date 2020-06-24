Media player
Seven Sisters house explosion: 'A plume of dust and smoke blew up'
One adult and two children have been seriously injured after a house was destroyed in an explosion.
Fourteen properties were evacuated following the incident on Church Road, Seven Sisters in Neath Port Talbot.
Both children were flown by air ambulance to Southmead Hospital, Bristol and the adult was taken to Morriston Hospital, Swansea.
Community councillor Gary James said: "We live further up in the village and all we hear is this massive bang and what happened then was a plume of dust and smoke blew up but then we were concerned personally with the people that were in it."
24 Jun 2020
