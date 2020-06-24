Media player
Coronavirus and the beach: Sun, sea, and safety?
Crowds have flocked to beaches in Wales, as temperatures soar.
But it comes as lockdown measures remain in force following the coronavirus pandemic.
In Wales, people must still stay local - within five miles of their home, as a rule of thumb.
They must also adhere to social distancing rules, staying 2m apart.
So, how did these sunseekers feel as they headed to Barry Island in the Vale of Glamorgan?
24 Jun 2020
