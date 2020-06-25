'I could hear the mother shouting and screaming'

Video

One of the first people at the scene of a house explosion has described how he heard a mother "shouting and screaming".

Retired firefighter Jeff Davies said he and five neighbours rescued the woman from debris in the back of the house, while about six others pulled the children free.

The woman, named locally as 31-year-old Jessica Williams, and her two boys aged five and two, are in a critical but stable condition.

Neighbouring properties were also badly damaged in the blast on Church Road in Seven Sisters, Neath Port Talbot, at about 14:05 BST on Wednesday.