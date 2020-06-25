Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police officer attacked suspect while he was handcuffed
A police officer caught on camera attacking a handcuffed suspect and spraying PAVA in his face, has been sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for a year
PC Jonathan Reynolds used the liquid, similar to pepper spray, while arresting a drunk man outside a Powys pub in May last year.
On Thursday he was also ordered to carry out community service at Swansea Magistrates' Court.
Reynolds, who resigned, has been barred from being a police officer.
The former Dyfed-Powys PC was found guilty of two charges of assault by beating following a trail earlier this year.
-
25 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-53181498/police-officer-attacked-suspect-while-he-was-handcuffedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window